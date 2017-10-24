Beking negosyante traydor sa mga taga-showbiz

BUHAY na naman pala ang Face of the Year and Philmoda Management ng kontrobersiyal na talent manager in the ’90s na si Jojo Veloso a.k.a. Guido Ponferrada Raagas.

He became very controversial sa sexploitation case caught on video with some male artists exposed in 1996.

Nakakaawa ang maraming male artists that time na naiskandalo sa video tape na iyon. There are some na hinihipuan, may nakikipag-sex, merong kiyemeng audition for an underwear ad kuno, etcetera, etcetera. Lahat iyon on video – in Betamax and VCD form pa.

When I exposed it that time, I got the worst threats sa buhay ko – as in I got almost killed talaga dahil this Jojo Veloso that time was so influential dahil marami pala siyang parokyanong pulitiko. During the height of the sex tapes with the boys, nagsanga-sanga ang issues on him. Hindi lang sa sexploitation na-involve.

May nakita rin kasing “blue book” ang NBI before kung saan nakalista ang pangalan ng mga pulitiko at iba pang matataas na opisyal na diumano’y benefactors ni Jojo Veloso, same time ding pumasok sa eksena si Angelica Jones who said Jojo allegedly tried to pimp her to rich patrons.

Grabe ang panahong iyon, nakailang beses din kaming napunta sa Senate for hearings. Vivid na vivid pa sa isipan ko kung paano akong tumakbo – as in literally running for my life when gunmen were after me. Dumating ako sa point na itinago ako ng ilang kaibigan sa isang lugar sa Bulacan until I decided to take a boat ride to Bacolod City with some writer/friends.

For a while ay nawala sa limelight si Jojo Veloso. He ran for public office sa kanilang bayan sa Biliran, Leyte. Naging konsehal ba siya o board member? I forgot. The next elections, he tried to run for a higher position pero natalo siya.

Hanggang sa nabalitaan ko na lang that he’s back sa showbiz, managing sexy starlets and young boys.

Now, he’s back in the business with a big bang, supported by moneyed benefactors daw. Bongga siya, di ba? Talagang same-name siya, the same Jojo Veloso na feeling untouchable that time. Akala niya siguro ay nakalimutan na ng mga tao ang mga ginawa niya noon. At may pa-Face of the Year ulit siya, ha.

Na-dismiss ang case niya that time because no one came forward to sue him. Ang humawak ng kaso that time was then Sen. Nikki Coseteng na kababayan ko pa naman who happened naman to be one of Jojo Veloso’s best friends pala.

Kaloka ang Philippine politics, mas magaling pa silang umarte kaysa sa mga award-winning actors natin. The worst victim that time was Hans Montenegro, remember? Tumakas si Hans that time with his girlfriend and after a couple of years ay bumalik tsaka inaming siya nga yung nasa sex tape. Bata pa raw siya roon, 15 years old pa lang. Nandoon din ang sex video ni David Bunevacz at marami pang aspiring actors.

Well, welcome back pala kung ganu’n, kagalang-galang na Jojo Veloso. Is he back for or with vengeance? Let’s see.

q q q

May isa pa tayong dapat pakaingatan. Isang gay part-owner ng ilang bars sa Q.C. na pasimpleng nanunulot ng mayayamang friends na ipinakikilala lang ng mga kaibigan sa kanya.

Mahusay gumawa ng “krimen” ang baklitang ito – kuno-kuno ay may parega-regalong expensive items or anything pa-cute sa mayamang friends mo then one day ay ligwak ka na. Nasiraan ka na niya nang wagas na wagas at pasimple na siyang ripping the fruit of his labor.

Pa-travel-travel and enjoying the expensive amenities na ibinibigay ng rich friends na ipinakilala lang sa kanya. The next day, hindi na kayo welcome sa arms ng akala ninyo’y mga mayamang kaibigan niyo, nasiraan na kayo ng traidor na bar-owner na ito. Kaya mag-ingat. Isa siyang sawa na magaling manlingkis. Ha! ha! Ha!

Wa na clue, mag-comedy bars na lang kayo.