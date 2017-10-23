Batangas, NCR niyanig ng magnitude 5.4 lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.4 ang Batangas Linggo ng gabi at naramdaman ito hanggang sa Metro Manila. Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.4 ang Batangas Linggo ng gabi at naramdaman ito hanggang sa Metro Manila. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-10:21 ng gabi. Ang sentro nito ay siyam na kilometro sa bayan ng Lian at may lalim na 197 kilometro. Ang paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar ang sanhi ng lindol. Naramdaman ang Intensity II sa Calatagan, Batangas, Malabon City, Navotas City, Olongapo City, at Bacoor, Cavite. Intensity I naman sa Tagaytay City. Posible umano na magkaroon ng aftershock ang lindol na ito subalit walang inaasahang pinsala.

