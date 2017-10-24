Hiling ni Jona sa namatay na ama: Dalawin sana niya ‘ko!

SUMAKABILANG-BUHAY na ang tatay ng Kapamilya singer na si Jona Viray nitong Linggo ng gabi.

Ipinost ng dalaga ang litrato ng amang si Fernando “Jojo” Viray sa kanyang Instagram account na may caption na:

“Rest in peace Daddy… You are now with our Creator…We love you so much… We will miss you… Please talk to me in my dreams and embrace me tightly as I sleep. Love you so much Daddy.”

Kung matatandaan, ilang araw pa lang ang nakararaan nang humiling ng dasal si Jona at ang kanyang pamilya para sa may sakit na ama. Ito’y pagkatapos sumailalim si Mang Jojo sa operasyon nang may mass na nakita sa kaloob-looban ng sinus nito na malapit sa utak at ma-stroke