DU30 tinanggap na ang pagbibitiw ni Comelec Chair Bautista Bandera

PORMAL nang tinanggap ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagbibitiw ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista. “We refer to your resignatiopn of the Commission on Elections. Upon the instruction of Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte, I wish to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effectivey immediately,” sabi ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea sa kanyang sulat kay Bautista.

May petsa ang sulat kay Bautista na October 23, 2017.

Matatandaang nagbitiw si Bautista sa kanyang posisyon bagamat ito’y magiging epektibo lamang sa Disyembre 31, 2017.

Sa kabila ng pagbibitiw, tinuluyan ng Kamara si Bautista kung saan lumusot ang isinampang impeachment laban sa kanya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.