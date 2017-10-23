Binatilyo nabundol ng ambulansya, patay

Patay ang 13-anyos na binatilyo nang mabundol ng ambulansya sa Sta. Rita, Samar, Lunes ng hapon. Patay ang 13-anyos na binatilyo nang mabundol ng ambulansya sa Sta. Rita, Samar, Lunes ng hapon. Agad nasawi si Ricardo Cajefe, Grade 7 student at residente ng Brgy. Lupig, dahil sa tinamong pinsala nang bumagsak sa kalsada, ayon sa ulat ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Nabundol si Cajefe ng ambulansya (OW-7918) na pag-aari ng lokal na pamahalaan ng San Isidro, Northern Samar, ayon sa ulat. Minamaneho ni Arnel Ompod ang ambulansya patungong Tacloban City pasado ala-1, nang mabundol si Cajefe na bigla na lang umanong tumawid sa highway, ayon sa pulisya. Agad namang sumuko ang driver sa isang detachment ng pulisya matapos ang insidente.

