Sara Duterte sinabing wala siyang balak tumakbo bilang senador sa 2019 INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na wala siyang balak tumakbo bilang senador sa eleksiyon sa 2019. Sa isang briefing matapos ilungsad ang “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines” sa Bonifacio Global Center, Taguig City, idinagdag ni Duterte na tatakbo lamang siya bilang kongresista sa unang distrito ng Davao City. Itinanggi ni Sara na naghahanda na siya sa kanyang pagtakbo sa susunod na halalan matapos namang itayo ang alliance. “‘Di ko naman kailangan mga taga-Luzon para sa kandidatura ko sa Davao,” ayon pa kay Sara.

Ibinasura rin ni Sara ang mga ulat na itinayo niya ang alliance bilang pangtapat sa “Tindig Pilipinas.” “No, in fact we’re inviting them to join in turning the country to a better one,” sabi ni Sara. “If you don’t want to work with us just be positive.”

Idinagdag ni Sara na layunin ng kanyang itinayong alyansa na pag-isahin ang mga Pinoy para sa pag-unlad ng bansa.

