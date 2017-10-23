Operasyon ng MRT3 naantala dahil sa sumabit na diaper By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naantala ang biyahe ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kahapon ng umaga dahil sa nakasabit na diaper sa kable na naghahatid ng kuryente ng mga tren. Naantala ang biyahe ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kahapon ng umaga dahil sa nakasabit na diaper sa kable na naghahatid ng kuryente ng mga tren. Pinahinto ang biyahe mula sa Taft Avenue station hanggang Shaw Boulevard dahil sa nakasabit na diaper sa pagitan ng Ayala at Buendia station. Alas-6:16 ng umaga ng ang mga tren na bumibiyahe ay nilimitahan lamang sa North Ave. hanggang Shaw Boulevard stations. Naibalik sa normal ang serbisyo ng tren alas-7:34 ng umaga. Nagdulot ito ng mahabang pila at siksikan dahil sa mga pasahero na nais ng makasakay. Alas-8:16 ng umaga ng muling magkaaberya ang operasyon ng MRT3. Hindi sumara ang isa sa mga pinto ng tren kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Shaw Boulevard station south bound. Samantala, ikinatuwa ni PBA Rep. Jericho Nograles ang pagpapalabas ng Department of Transportation ng notice of termination of contract sa Busan Universal Rail Inc., na siyang maintenance provider ng MRT3. “The DOTr is finally giving justice to the taxpayers. Our investigations have revealed irregularities that lead could lead to plunder of past officials and private personalities,” ani Nograles. Sinabi ni Nograles na dapat makasuhan ang mga dati at kasalukuyang opisyal ng DOTr at BURI na nasa likod ng palpak na serbisyo ng MRT3.

