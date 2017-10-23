Trillanes rumesbak sa Malacañang sa harap ng banta ng kasong treason

RUMESBAK si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa Malacañang matapos ihayag ng Palasyo na posible siyang imbestigahan sa kasong treason matapos ang kanyang pagbisita sa Amerika. “Nagtraydor daw ako sa bayan dahil nakipag usap ako kay US Sen.. Marco Rubio kahit pa sinabi na nya mismo na PH-US alliance, corruption and human rights situation ang pinagusapan namin,” sabi ni Trillanes. Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na posibleng imbestigahan si Trillanes sa kasong treason dahil sa pakikipagkita kay US Sen. Marco Rubio na kilalang kontra sa gera ng gobyerno. Nanawagan ang ilang Pinoy sa US na sampahan si Trillanes ng treason dahil sa isyu. “Ano naman ngayon ang tawag sa mga protektor ng isang presidenteng pumatay at nagpapapatay ng mga Pilipino, mga bayani? Pwede ba, umayos kayo!” dagdag ni Trillanes.

