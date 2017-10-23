Bagong bagyo papasok sa PAR By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang bagyo ang posibleng pumasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility sa Miyerkules o Huwebes. Binabantayan ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang bagyo na nasa Guam area. Kung hindi magbabago ng direksyon at papasok sa PAR tatawagin itong bagyong Quedan. Mayroong Inter Tropical Convergence Zone na nagdadala ng pag-ulan sa katimugang bahagi ng Luzon at Visayas.

