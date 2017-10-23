DU30 idineklarang special non working holiday sa NCR, Bulacan at Pampanga mula Nov.13-Nov.15 Bandera

IPINALABAS ni Pangulong Duterte ang Proclamation 332 na nagdedeklara ng special non working holiday sa Metro Manila, Bulacan, at Pampanga mula Nobyembre 13 (Lunes) hanggang Nobyembre 15 (Miyerkules) bilang bahagi ng pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) summit. Sinabi ni Duterte na inaasahang iba’t ibang aktibidad ang gaganapin sa Clark Field, Pampanga at National Capita Region (NCR). Nauna na ring idineklara ng Metro Manila Council ang suspensyon ng klase sa lahat ng antas sa NCR mula Nobyembre 16 hanggang Nobyembre 17 dahil sa inaasahang pamamasyal ng mga delegado pagkatapos ng Asean summit.

