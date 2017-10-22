Mike Nzeusseu napiling NCAA Player of the Week By Angelito Oredo Bandera



INANGKIN ni Mike Nzeusseu ang karangalan bilang Chooks to Go-NCAA Press Corps Player of the Week dahil sa pangunguna nito na makumpleto ng Lyceum of the Philippines ang makasaysayang pagwawalis sa lahat ng 18 laro nito sa eliminasyon ng Season 93. Tumapos ang Cameroonian ng kabuuang 27 puntos, 21 rebound at dalawang block kung saan tinalo ng Pirates ang San Beda Red Lions sa double overtime, 107-105, noong Huwebes sa huling araw ng eliminasyon para sa natatanging malinis na 18-0 record. Dahil sa sweep ay awtomatikong umusad ang LPU sa best-of-three finals kung saan makakatapat ng Pirates ang magwawagi sa stepladder playoffs na magsisimula bukas sa Mall of Asia Arena. Maliban kay CJ Perez, si Nzeusseu ang naging malaking parte sa pagbabago ng LPU mula sa pagiging tapakan sa NCAA tungo sa pagiging title contender sa Season 92 Rookie of the Year sa averages na 11.4 puntos, 11.8 rebound at 1.2 block. “It’s really special,” sabi ni LPU coach Topex Robinson. “I think what transpired here is not just us but the whole LPU community — the culture, the tradition with LPU. It’s just something that I’m so grateful for.” Naungusan ni Nzeusseu ang kakampi na si Perez at Rey Nambatac ng Letran para sa lingguhang parangal na ibinibigay ng mga beat writers mula sa broadsheets, tabloids at online publications.

