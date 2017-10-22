NU Bulldogs, UE Red Warriors palaban pa sa Final Four

Mga Laro sa Miyerkules

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. UE vs DLSU

4 p.m. UST vs Adamson

Team Standings: *Ateneo (10-0); DLSU (8-2); Adamson (6-4); FEU (5-5); UP (4-6); NU (4-6); UE (3-7); UST (0-10)

* – semifinalist

NANATILING buhay ang tsansa ng University of the East matapos nitong biguin ang University of the Philippines, 73-64, habang umasa ang National University kay assistant coach Danny Ildefonso upang biguin ang University of Santo Tomas, 91-83, sa UAAP Season 80 men’s basketball tournament Linggo sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City.

Sinandigan muli ng UE Red Warriors si Alvin Pasaol na nagtala ng 32 puntos, 13 rebound, 2 steal at 1 block habang nag-ambag si Mark Olayon ng 11 puntos, 10 rebound at 8 assist pati na sina Clark Derige na may 9 puntos at 3 rebound at Philip Manalang na may 7 puntos, 4 rebound, 7 assist at 2 steal.

Napaangat ng UE ang kartada sa 3-7 habang nahulog ang UP sa 4-6 karta kasalo ang NU sa ikalimang puwesto.

Naputol naman ng Bulldogs ang dalawang sunod na kabiguan sa pagsungkit sa ikaapat nitong panalo sa 10 laro upang manatiling buhay ang tsansa sa pinag-aagawang tatlong silya na lamang sa Final Four.

Nalasap naman ng Growling Tigers ang ika-10 sunod na kabiguan at ang ikalawang sunod na taon na hindi makakatuntong sa Final Four.

Naglaro at nanalo ang Bulldogs na hindi kasalo ang coach na si Jamike Jarin na nagsisilbi sa kanyang suspensyon matapos mapatalsik sa huling laro nang mapatawan ng dalawang technical foul sa laro kontra Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Giniyahan ni NU assistant coach at two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Danny Ildefonso ang Bulldogs sa panalo subalit agad nitong ibinigay ang panalo sa mga manlalaro.

“Thank you sa mga players ko. May instruction kami pero sila pa rin ang maglalaro para sa amin,” sabi ni Ildefonso.

Nagtala sina Issa Gaye at Matt Salem ng tig-22 puntos. Si Salem ay mayroon ding 10 rebounds.