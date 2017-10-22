3-2 Finals lead nahablot ng Barangay Ginebra



Laro sa Miyerkules

(Philippine Arena)

7 p.m. Meralco vs Barangay Ginebra

(Game 6, best-of-seven echampionship series) LUMAPIT sa isang panalo na lamang ang Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings para mapanatili ang kanilang korona matapos tambakan ang Meralco Bolts, 85-74, sa Game Five ng kanilang 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-seven championship series Linggo ng gabi sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue, Bulacan. Gumawa si Justin Brownlee ng 20 puntos at 12 rebound para pangunahan ang Barangay Ginebra na nahablot ang 3-2 bentahe sa kanilang serye. Nag-ambag naman si Greg Slaughter ng 17 puntos, 15 rebound at 5 block para sa Gin Kings. Nagtala si Allen Durham ng 27 puntos at 18 rebounds para pamunuan ang Meralco. Ang Game 6 ng Finals ay gaganapin din sa Philippine Arena. Samantala, magsisimula ngayong Lunes ang dalawang araw na 2017 PBA Draft Combine sa Gatorade Hoops Center sa Mandaluyong City. Ang lahat ng 45 aplikante ay inaasahang magpapakita rito bilang bahagi ng mga kinakailangan nila para makapasok sa huling listahan. Ang anthropometry at iba pang performance at skills test ang susukatin sa unang araw habang ang mga bagitong manlalaro ay hahatiin sa anim na koponan, na binubuo ng pito hanggang walong manlalaro, sa isang mini-tournament na nakaiskedyul sa ikalawang araw. Ang mga coach at scout mula sa 12 koponan ay inaasahang magpapakita rin dito para makilatis ang talento ng mga kalahok sa dalawang araw na event at makita kung sino ang puwede nilang kunin sa draft day. Ang 2017 PBA Rookie Draft ay gaganapin sa Oktubre 29 sa Robinsons Place Manila.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.