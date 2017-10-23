Stewards of God’s blessings

Monday, October 23, 2017

29th Week in

Ordinary Time

1st Reading: Rom 4:20-25

Gospel: Luke 12:13-21

Someone in the crowd spoke to Jesus, “Master, tell my brother to share with me the family inheritance.” He replied, “My friend, who has appointed me as your judge or your attorney?” Then Jesus said to the people, “Be on your guard and avoid every kind of greed, for even though you have many possessions, it is not that which gives you life.”

And Jesus continued with this story, “There was a rich man and his land had produced a good harvest. He thought: ‘What shall I do? For I am short of room to store my harvest.’ So this is what he planned: ‘I will pull down my barns and build bigger ones to store all this grain, which is my wealth. Then I may say to myself: My friend, you have a lot of good things put by for many years. Rest, eat, drink and enjoy yourself.’ But God said to him: ‘You fool! This very night your life will be taken from you; tell me who shall get all you have put aside?’ This is the lot of the one who stores up riches instead of amassing for God.”

A dog biting a bone was crossing a bridge. He spotted his own image reflected on the water under the bridge. Thinking it was another dog, he started barking for the bone this other dog was holding between its jaws. As a result the real bone fell into the water. His selfishness got the better of him. In his desire to have more he lost all.

What happened to the dog can also happen to greedy people. A greedy person will not only hoard what belongs to him but will also covet those that belong to others. But he will lose all when he loses his life. Considering how short a lifetime is, the loss will not be in some distant future but could even be round the bend. As today’s Gospel warns, one must not put his security on his bounty. Night can snatch light from day any moment and with it, his life.

Had the man in today’s Gospel parable been aware he could die anytime, he wouldn’t have found any sense building bigger barns. Things would have been different if he built a bigger barn to store more so he could share more. Then the bigger barn would have made sense because God usually elects generous people to be channels of distribution of his grace to his people.

The value of our existence lies in stewardship. If by our industry we produce more for having exercised responsibly our role as stewards, that degree of hard work does not entitle us to get more than what is equitable. How much do we really need? Very little indeed if you want inner peace! The more possessions we keep, the more selfish dogs bark at us. (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

