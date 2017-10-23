John Lloyd jackpot kay Ellen: sexy at mayaman na, ‘magaling’ pa

NAG-POST si Ellen Adarna ng video sa kanyang Instagram account where it showed John Lloyd Cruz enjoying his first ski.

“I dont know if i am a good teacher or hes just a fast learner lol! Hahahaha #both nalang. @ekomsi TUVS,” came Ellen’s caption sa kanyang short IG video.

Nag-ski ang dalawa sa Glacier Paradise sa Switzerland. Judging from the comments posted in one website, mukhang tanggap na ng fans ng dalawa ang kanilang romance.

“Happy for them sana kau na talaga.”

“Swerte talaga ni JLC. Ang ganda at sexy na nga ng GF mayaman pa. Hays.”

“At least kay Ellen di sya nabobore, his learning something new and interesting in fairness din nmn kay Ellen talented nmn din kasi sya.

‘Yan ang comments nila sa IG video ni Ellen.

One blogger had as laughing.

She’s trying kasi to parry off rumors about Marian Something’s attitude and work ethics na nasulat ng isa naming katoto rito.

It was written na may ugali raw si Marianita na nagpapa-pack up ng taping ng kanyang teleserye, her recent one, ha, kung wala siya sa mood. The female blogger, seemingly Marian’s most avid fan, took to Twitter to defend the actress.

“Laughing at shady articles ‘despite Marian’s attitude problem at work’… Ask anyone who has worked w/Marian, she’s VERY PROFESSIONAL.”

“Co-actors, prod staff, directors have always praised Marian’s work ethics. She shows up earlier than call time and very well prepared.”

“If any1 working w/ her has a problem on the set, then be a mature person & talk to her coz that’s how decent people w/ no agenda does it.”

The blogger conveniently forgot stories of Marian’s rift with co-actresses. Do we need to name names?

All of Marian’s spat with her female co-stars surfaced during shooting or taping, the most controversial of which was Heart Evangelista’s story that Marian made taray to her after she divulged na si Dingdong Dantes ang next leading man niya.

She revealed it during the shooting of “Temptation Island” and it infuriated Marian. Hindi ba’t hindi na natuloy ang soap na pagsasamahan dapat nina Dingdong at Heart.