Pagiging action star ni Kathryn inokray ng basher, Angel agad rumesbak

ANGEL Locsin came to the defense of Kathryn Bernardo na na-bash.
Nag-post kasi si Angel ng Instagram video sa kanyang Twitter account na kuha sa La Luna Sangre kung saan tumatakbo siya kay Richard Gutierrez para hindi ito mabaril ng character ni Freddie Webb.
“Girls who can run in heels should be feared,” caption niya sa photo.
May isang basher ang nambasag and said, “@bernardokath cant do that! All she does is act like as if shes always in a fight.”
Agad naman itong sinagot ni Angel ng, “Abangan mo ang fight scenes ni Kath. Bibilib ka.”
Samantala, natuwa naman si Kathryn Bernardo sa gift niya mula sa art department ng La Luna Sangre.
On her Instagram Story, Kathryn showed her fan ang isang punyal na regalo sa kanya.
