Kotse sumalpok sa bahay: Brgy. chair, 4 pa sugatan By John Roson

Sugatan ang isang barangay chairman, kanyang misis, at tatlo pa katao nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang kotse sa isang bahay sa Ormoc City, Linggo ng umaga. Sugatan ang isang barangay chairman, kanyang misis, at tatlo pa katao nang sumalpok ang sinakyan nilang kotse sa isang bahay sa Ormoc City, Linggo ng umaga. Nakatulog umano si Ricardo Cerillo, chairman ng Brgy. Puting Bato, Isabel, Leyte, habang nagmamaneho, kaya nadisgrasya ang sasakyan, ayon sa ulat ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Naganap ang insidente pasado alas-3 sa Brgy. Cabulihan. Minamaneho ni Cerillo ang kanyang Hyundai Accent mula Alang-alang patungong Ormoc proper, nang sumalpok sa bahay ng isang Rolando Mendoza. Dahil sa impact, nagtamo ng bahagyang pinsala ang mga sakay na kotse na kinabibilangan ng chairman, misis niyang si Melona, 43; kamag-anak na si Junrex Simbaco, 23; Daisy Sumodlayon, 20; at Jinezel Liaz, 18. Dinala si Cerillo sa istasyon ng pulisya, habang ang iba pang sakay ng kotse’y inabisuhang magpalapat ng lunas.

