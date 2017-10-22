P89M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P89 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola mamayang gabi (Lunes). Inaasahang aabot sa P89 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola mamayang gabi (Lunes). Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nakakuha sa P85.9 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Sabado. Lumabas sa huling bola ang winning number combination na 25-11-28-06-38-55. Umabot sa P21.2 milyon ang halagang itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P39,300 ang 27 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang lumabas na numero. Tig-P710 naman ang 1,184 mananaya na nakalimang numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 20,578 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.