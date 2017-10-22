Tumbok Karera Tips, October 22, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK)

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) El Debarge; TUMBOK – (1) Royal Signal; LONGSHOT – (2) Ballerina
Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Song Of Songs/Heiress Of Hope; TUMBOK – (3) Pinay Pharaoh; LONGSHOT – (4) Pradera Verde
Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Sports Class/Bell The Cat; TUMBOK – (3) Kuya Yani; LONGSHOT – (2) Leave My Mark
Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Dinalupihan; TUMBOK – (3) Space Needle; LONGSHOT – (4) Pinagtipunan
Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Wo Wo Duck; TUMBOK – (6) Electric Youth; LONGSHOT – (3) Adios Reality
Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Sepfourteen; TUMBOK – (5) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (3) Salt And Pepper/Mandatum
Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Masskara/Pintados; TUMBOK – (8) Maincore Sunspots/Alim’s Joy; LONGSHOT – (2) Hunyo Disenueve
Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Shukriya; TUMBOK – (4) Shoo In; LONGSHOT – (2) Anino
Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Buenos Aires; TUMBOK – (1) Litonglito; LONGSHOT – (6) Royal Chica
Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Already Feisty/Brilliance; TUMBOK – (2) Smokin Saturday; LONGSHOT – (3) Secret Affair
Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Up And Away; TUMBOK – (4) Exhilarated; LONGSHOT – (1) Magatto
Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Bridgeofdriverwai; TUMBOK – (3) Sotogrande; LONGSHOT – (1) Stalag Seventeen
Race 13 : PATOK – (11) Polo Queen; TUMBOK – (8) Kat Kat/Tito Arru; LONGSHOT – (9) Conqueror
