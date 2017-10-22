Tumbok Karera Tips, October 22, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) El Debarge; TUMBOK – (1) Royal Signal; LONGSHOT – (2) Ballerina

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Song Of Songs/Heiress Of Hope; TUMBOK – (3) Pinay Pharaoh; LONGSHOT – (4) Pradera Verde

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Sports Class/Bell The Cat; TUMBOK – (3) Kuya Yani; LONGSHOT – (2) Leave My Mark

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Dinalupihan; TUMBOK – (3) Space Needle; LONGSHOT – (4) Pinagtipunan

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Wo Wo Duck; TUMBOK – (6) Electric Youth; LONGSHOT – (3) Adios Reality

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Sepfourteen; TUMBOK – (5) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (3) Salt And Pepper/Mandatum

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Masskara/Pintados; TUMBOK – (8) Maincore Sunspots/Alim’s Joy; LONGSHOT – (2) Hunyo Disenueve

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Shukriya; TUMBOK – (4) Shoo In; LONGSHOT – (2) Anino

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Buenos Aires; TUMBOK – (1) Litonglito; LONGSHOT – (6) Royal Chica

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Already Feisty/Brilliance; TUMBOK – (2) Smokin Saturday; LONGSHOT – (3) Secret Affair

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Up And Away; TUMBOK – (4) Exhilarated; LONGSHOT – (1) Magatto

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Bridgeofdriverwai; TUMBOK – (3) Sotogrande; LONGSHOT – (1) Stalag Seventeen

Race 13 : PATOK – (11) Polo Queen; TUMBOK – (8) Kat Kat/Tito Arru; LONGSHOT – (9) Conqueror

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.