Yasmien bibida sa GMA series na ‘Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka’ Bandera

HINDI maitago ang excitement na nararamdaman ni Yasmien Kurdi sa recent Instagram post niya featuring her new co-stars sa upcoming GMA series na Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka. Sa nasabing photo, ipinagmalaki niya na makakasama niya sa show ang award-winning director na si Maryo J. Delos Reyes at ang mahusay ding direktor na si Gina Alajar na isa sa mga members ng cast. Makakasama rin ni Yasmien sa serye sina Mike Tan, Martin del Rosario, Jackie Rice at Ina Feleo. Bukod kay Direk Maryo, magiging direktor din ng programa sina Neal del Rosario and Rado Peru.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.