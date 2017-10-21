Panliligaw ni Elmo kay Janella hinaharang ni Jenine Desiderio? By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HANDANG maghintay si Elmo Magalona kung kailan magiging ready si Janella Salvador na magkaroon ng seryosong relasyon. Ayon sa aktor, hindi pa niya girlfriend si Janella at naiintindihan niya ang dalaga kung bakit hanggang friends lang muna sila ngayon. Nakachikahan ng ilang entertainment reporter at bloggers si Elmo sa ibinigay na presscon sa kanya ng Star Creatives para sa kauna-unahan niyang pagbibida sa Maalaala Mo Kaya na mapapanood na ngayong gabi. Ayon kay Elmo, alam niyang hindi pa priority ni Janella ang kanyang lovelife, “Janella is…hindi naman siya super-bata pa, pero hindi din naman yun yung priorities niya, and I respect that naman na hindi ko siya minamadali. “Hindi ko siya minamadali, but I’m just happy na meron kaming… we’re both happy. And gusto ko one day, sa tamang panahon, umabot kami sa ganu’n (magdyowa),” sey pa ng aktor. Mariin namang idinenay ni Elmo na ang mommy ni Janella na si Jenine Desiderio ang humaharang sa kanila, “Hindi, no. It’s just, really, si Janella, hindi pa siya ready in a relationship, and I totally understand that.” Anyway, huwag palampasin ang first MMK episode ni Elmo tonight kung saan makakasama niya sina Miles Ocampo at Yves Flores.

