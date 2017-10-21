Alessandra tumangging mag-endorso ng alak at motel By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HINDI nanghinayang si Alessadra de Rossi sa P2 million na ibabayad sana sa kanya ng isang liquor company. Hindi tinanggap ni Alex ang offer ng nasabing kumpanya na mag-endorse ng alak. Sey ng aktres, taliwas sa paniniwala niya ang maging endorser ng mga bisyo tulad ng alak. Bukod dito, tinanggihan din niya ang offer sa kanila ni Empoy Marquez na mag-endorso ng isang motel. Samantala, bibida uli si Alex sa latest movie niyang “12” kung saan makakasama niya ang Hollywood character actor na si Ivan Padilla. Tatalakayin dito ang masalimuot na buhay ng isang live-in couple. Showing na ito sa Nov. 8, sa direksyon ni Dondon Santos under Viva Films.

