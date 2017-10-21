Kris umaming natakot nang mawala sa TV; inatake ng matinding depresyon

DUMAAN din sa matinding depresyon si Kris Aquino. Nakaramdam din daw siya ng takot matapos mawala ang kanyang show sa ABS-CBN.

More than one year nang walang TV show si Kris matapos umalis sa Kapamilya Network noong March, 2016. Na-feel daw ng TV host noon na parang wala na siyang puwang sa mundo ng telebisyon at tila wala na ring paraan para makagawa siya ng bagong programa.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post ng mahabang mensahe si Kris tungkol sa pinagdaanan niyang depresyon at kung paano niya ito nilabanan.

“Soul baring time. There was a period of time when I was depressed & scared that all doors were closing. My sisters were worried because I wasn’t me, I shut down, kept to myself because I didn’t want to burden them w/ my insecurities.

“My sons & I were financially secure BUT it was painful to not have a venue to continue doing what I love most- connecting w/ you & entertaining you.

“But God blessed me w/ a new team that restored my confidence… we chose to just keep going & not give up… And my sisters, sons, & i kept PRAYING.

“Today was a victory, because we signed a new endorsement & it is a perfect match for the new online platform we envisioned & continue to build. Tomorrow i’m shooting a branded partnership w/ a new multinational pharma company.

“Every day i thank God for sending people my way who believed we could survive the storms & embrace the beauty of life’s rainbows.”