Libro ni Maine soldout agad sa loob lang ng ilang minuto; Aldub Nation may warning By Jun Nardo Bandera

SOLD-OUT agad sa loob ng ilang minuto ang “Yup, I am That Girl” book ni Maine Mendoza nang ilabas ng isang kilalang bookstore sa branch nila sa SM Mall of Asia, Glorietta at Greenbelt last Thursday. Naglabas ng alert sa Twitter ang bookstore na abangan ang additional stocks ng libro sa iba pang branches next Thursday. Kung hindi raw makapaghintay, mag-pre-order online (nationalbookstore.com/mainemendoza). Limited copies lang kasi ang inilabas nito. Babala lang ng ilang fans na na wala pang kopya, wag maging spoiler sa ending ng book, huh! Sey ng isang netizen, petmalu (malupet) talaga si Meng! Ngayong araw na ito, Sabado, ilalabas muli ng AlDub Nation ang bagsik nila sa Twitter para magkaroon ng Twitter party sa airing ng telemovie nina Alden at Maine na Love Is… sa Eat Bulaga!

