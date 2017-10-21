Kampo ni Maine sa online portal: Respeto lang!

PINALAGAN ng handler ni Maine Mendoza ang paglabas ng isang excerpt sa libro ng dalaga na hindi pa nailo-launch.

Nag-tweet si Patty ng kanyang disgust sa isang online portal patungkol sa isang post ng isang fan about one line sa book ni Maine.

“Now lang nagbasa ng Twitter, alam mo yung pinaghirapan ni Maine, ok naman mag-teaser pero wag naman part ng libro…very good talaga!”

“Ayyy! Kaloka naman ang @PEPalerts!! Sana hinintay nyo muna ma-launch ang book ni maine! RESPECT tawag dun.”

‘Yan ang magkasunod na tweet ng handler ni Maine.

“Promo! Hingalo ang benta ng libro,” wailed one basher when it got posted in one popular website.

Kinuyog ang basher ng fans ni Maine.

“Hahaha! In ur dreams! Sold out po in 1hr, FYI.”

“Kaya pala sold out sabi MISMO ng National Bookstore.”

Binasag naman sila ng isa pang basher who said, “Ay akala ko pa naman may sense na libro eh, pang fantard pala.”

“Luh! As if nabasa na nya, baks baka dumugo ang braincells mo pag nabasa mo na yung content. Blogs palang ni Maine maghihingalo ka na sa kakatipa kay Webster.” Depensa naman ng isang faney ni Maine,

“Kahit pang fantard yan girl eh sold out pa din.”

“Nag judge ka based on that only? Like if that was the only page in the book. Lolz. Di ka lang pala chismosa, judgmental pa!” say ng isa pang supporter ng dalaga.