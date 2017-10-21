Maja naaksidente sa taping ng ‘Wildflower’, hita napuruhan By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGKAROON ng leg injury si Maja Salvador after shooting an action scene sa Wildflower. Habang nagpa-fight scene kasi siya with Dawn Chang ay naka-high heels si Maja na nag-result sa leg injury. Napanood namin ang kanilang fight scene at talaga namang it was well executed. Ang galing nila pareho. Wala kang itulak-kabigin sa kanila. Anyway, may photo si Maja which showed her leg injury. Wala naman siyang semento sa kanyang legs pero may plastic cast siya. Ang advice ng doctor na sumuri sa kanya ay kailangan ni Maja ng five-day rest para madali siyang maka-recover.

