Beauty pupunta sa kasal nina Ellen at Lloydie

KUNG maraming nangnenega sa relasyon nina Ellen Adarna at John Lloyd Cruz, botong-boto naman ang Pusong Ligaw star na si Beauty Gonzalez sa love affair ng dalawa.
Kilalang malapit si Beauty kay Ellen at suportado niya ang pagmamahalan ng kanyang kaibigan at ni John Lloyd. Wala siyang nakikitang mali kung sakaling magkatuluyan nga ang dalawa.
“Nakikita naman natin sa Instagram nilang dalawa na masaya sila and I guess wala din naman akong karapatan na magsalita for them but masaya ako para sa kanila. I am very happy for both of them and I can say na nagkakasundo sila. They are really taking care of each other, so parang nakita na nila yung match nila sa isa’t isa,” sey ni Beauty.
At kung sakaling makatanggap daw siya ng wedding invitation mula kay Ellen, “Of course go ako! Kahit saan pa iyan, kahit saan pang parte ng mundo pupuntahan ko iyan. Siyempre ninang (at ninong ) silang dalawa ng anak ko na si Olivia and Ellen is my best friend, because of Ellen kaya kami nagkakilala ng asawa ko, so kahit saan pa iyan pupuntahan ko siya.”
Samantala, napapanood pa rin si Beauty araw-araw sa afternoon series ng ABS-CBN na Pusong Ligaw. Napakarami pa raw mangyayari sa karakter niya bilang si Tessa, lalo na ngayong muli silang nagkakamabutihan ni Caloy (Joem Bascon).
