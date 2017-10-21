Super Tekla sinuwerte sa Celebrity Bluff ni Uge

SAVE for a single female celebrity hopeful ay gabi ng mga yummilicious hunks ang maglalaban-laban tonight sa Celebrity Bluff hosted by Eugene Domingo.
The only rose among the thorns kasi si Kate Valdez with partner Migo Adecer (of GMA’s Protégé) ang makakatunggali ng mga teams nina Gil Cuerva-Ivan Dorschner at Jason Abalos-Mike Tan.
Sa nasabing episode, parang na-promote si Donita Nose as one of the bluffers along with Edu Manzano and Isko “Brod Pete” Salvador samantalang special guest pa rin si Tekla.
Does this mean na hanggang guesting na lang talaga ang sinipang host ng Wowowin? Wala bang tiwala ang production sa “bluffing skills” niya kumpara kay Donita?
Pero in fairness to Celebrity Bluff, the mere fact na binibigyan nila ng regular guesting si Tekla ay sapat na para ipagpasalamat ‘yon ng gay comedian na floating ang career status.
