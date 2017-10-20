Militar target na mapauwi ang mga residente sa Marawi sa Disyembre

NAKATAKDANG payagan ng militar ang mga residente na makauwi na sa kani-kanilang mga bahay sa 24 na barangay sa loob ng sentro ng naging bakbakan sa Marawi Cituy sa pagitan ng Disyembre 15 at Disyembre 22.

Sinabi ni Joint Task Group Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. na nagsimula nang bumalik ngayong linggo ang mga residente sa 72 barangay na matatagpuan sa mga lugar na kontrolado na ng gobyerno.

Niliwanag naman ni Brawner na posible pa ring mabago ang target, na ibabase sa seguridad sa mga lugar, bagamat sinabing apat na proseso ang kanilang sinusunod bago payagan ang mga lumikas na makauwi na sa kanilang mga tirahan.

Idinagdag ni Brawner na inirekomenda ni Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gandambra ang implementasyon ng identification system para sa mga residente.

“We will strictly implement the ID system. We already talked to the local officials. While our martial law (is) in effect, we will implement the ID system. The village officials themselves recommended it to ensure (that) no other people can penetrate their villages,” sabi ni Brawner.

“This was emphasized by them during the workshop that we (had) with the village officials. In fact, the other village officials are implementing it already,” aayon pa kay Brawner. Inquirer