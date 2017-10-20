Dahil sa aso… motor sumemplang, nabundol ng trak; 2 patay, 2 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang magkapatid na lalaki habang sugatan ang kanilang ama at isa pang kasama nang mabundol ng trak ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa La Castellana, Negros Occidental, Huwebes ng hapon. Patay ang magkapatid na lalaki habang sugatan ang kanilang ama at isa pang kasama nang mabundol ng trak ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa La Castellana, Negros Occidental, Huwebes ng hapon. Sumemplang ang motorsiklo matapos umanong makasagasa ng aso, ayon sa ulat ng Negros Occidental provincial police. Isinugod pa ang magkapatid na Merjun, 27, at Romer Lopez, 18, sa La Castellana Rural Health Unit, ngunit kapwa idineklarang dead on arrival ng doktor, ayon sa ulat. Dinala naman ang ama nilang si Elmer Lopez, 45, at kasamahang si Orlan Trio, 20, sa isang pagamutan sa Bacolod City para sa karagdagang lunas. Naganap ang insidente pasado alas-5 sa tapat ng Buena Park Subdivision, Brgy. Robles. Minamaneho ni Joemarie Valenzuela, 41, ang trak (YCR-161) na may kargang mga sako ng palay patungong La Castellana proper, nang mabundol ang motor na sinakyan ng mag-aamang Lopez at ni Trio. Sinabi ni Valenzuela sa pulisya na bago iyo’y inunahan ng motorsiklo ang trak niya, pero biglang nakasagasa ng aso kaya sumemplang sa basang kalye. Nakaditine ngayon ang truck driver sa La Castellana Police Station para sa karagdagang imbestigasyon. (John Roson) – end –

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.