Martial law mananatili sa Mindanao-Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na mananatili pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng martial law sa Mindanao sa matapos ang pagkakapatay sa mga teroristang lider na sina Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute at Dr. Mahmud Ahmad at sa kabila naman ng naunang deklarasyon ni Pangulong Duterte na malaya na ang Marawi City.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, iginiit ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na hindi agad-agad na mababawi ang ipinaiiral na batas militar sa buong Mindanao.

“The death of the ring leaders of the Marawi rebellion, which include Omar Maute, Isnilon Hapilon, and Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, does not automatically result in the lifting of martial law. There are remnants, including networks supporting the Maute — the Maute cause within Mindanao,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na tungkulin ni Duterte na hindi ikompromiso ang kaligtasan ng publiko.

“The Commander-in-Chief however will confer with the members of his Cabinet — Security, Justice and Peace Cluster, particularly the Secretary of National Defense, who is the designated Martial Law Administrator and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who is the designated martial law Implementor, on the necessary action to be taken,” ayon pa kay Abella.