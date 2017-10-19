Boracay idineklarang best island sa buong mundo Preen

IDINEKLARA ang Boracay na best island buong mundo, ayon sa Condè Nast Traveler.

Bukod sa Boracay, pasok din sa top three best islands ang Cebu at Palawan. Binanggit ng Condè Nast Traveler ang “gentle coastlines and transportative sunsets” ng Boracay. ‘It also got a nod for its popping nightlife,” ayon pa sa Condè Nast Traveler. Pumangalawa ang Cebu, samantalang pumatlo naman ang Palawan sa listahan ng best island. Nauna nang idineklara ang Palawan ng Travel + Leisure bil;ang best island. Ang resulta ay base sa Readers Choice Awards, kung saan 300,000 ang lumahok.

