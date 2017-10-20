Xander: Luluhod ako sa harap nina Ate Kathryn at Kuya Daniel mapatawad lang nila! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAUNAHAN ng takot si Xander Ford kaya itinanggi niya nu’ng una ang ginawang panlalait kay Kathryn Bernardo. “Gusto kong aminin man sa tao, pero natatakot po ako. Hindi ko po kasi alam kung ano ang gagawin ko. Natatakot po kasi ako na i-judge ulit ng mga tao, na hindi ko po aminin sa kanila yung mga pagkakamaling nagawa ko po,” paliwanag ni Xander. Gusto rin daw nitong personal na mag-sorry kay Kathryn? “Gusto ko na po, sana po. Handa po akong lumapit kay Ate Kath, kay Kuya Daniel, sa KathNiel fans, pati po kay Tita Karla Estrada po. “Handa po akong lumapit sa kanila, manghingi lang po ng tawad. Kahit po lumuhod ako sa harapan nila, mapatawad lang po nila ako,” aniya pa. Kasabay nito, pumunta na si Xander at ang kanyang manager sa NBI Cybercrime Division para ireklamo ang nag-upload ng kanyang mga lumang videos. “Kailangan, kasi baka hindi lang po niya sa akin gawin yun, gawin din niya sa ibang tao,” sey ni Xander Ford.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.