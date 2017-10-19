Bahay nabagsakan ng puno: mag-asawa patay

Nasawi ang isang lalaki at kanyang misis, habang isa pang miyembro ng kanilang pamilya ang nasugatan, nang mabagsakan ng puno ang kanilang bahay sa Zamboanga City, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang isang lalaki at kanyang misis, habang isa pang miyembro ng kanilang pamilya ang nasugatan, nang mabagsakan ng puno ang kanilang bahay sa Zamboanga City, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on the spot si Nursilin Sajili at ang mister niyang si Nasser ay binawian ng buhay habang itinatakbo sa ospital, ayon sa ulat ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Dinala rin sa ospital ang isa pang miyembro ng pamilya, na nakilala bilang si Dayang Sajili, dahil sa mga pinsalang tinamo. Nabuwal at bumagsak ang isang malaking puno ng balete sa bahay ng mga Sajili sa Kapatid Drive, Purok 6, Brgy. Sinunuc, dakong alas-6 ng umaga Miyerkules, ayon sa ulat. Di sinabi sa ulat kung anong sanhi ng insidente, na naganap sa gitna ng masungit na panahong nakaaapekto sa maraming bahagi ng Zamboanga Peninsula mula nang mag-umpisa ang linggong ito.

