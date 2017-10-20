Matteo, Sarah di totoong nagli-live in na

MARIING pinabulaanan ni Matteo Guidicelli ang balitang lumayas na ang kanyang girlfriend na si Sarah Geronimo sa bahay ng kanyang pamilya.

Ayon sa binata, tsismis lang daw ang nasabing isyu, “Hindi totoo ‘yon. People will always talk, pero wala.” Ibig sabihin hindi rin totoo ang tsismis na nagli-live in raw ang dalawa.

Nakausap ng ilang miyembro ng press si Matteo sa presscon ng bago niyang pelikula sa Star Cinema, ang “The Ghost Bride” kung saan makakasama niya si Kim Chiu.

Tinanong din si Matteo kung kumusta na ba ang relasyon ni Sarah sa kanyang mga magulang, maikli lang ang naging sagot ng aktor, “I don’t want to say too much but hopefully everything is okay.”

Kamakailan, nagsalita rin si Matteo tungkol sa lumalabas na isyu sa kanila ni Sarah, hindi naman daw siya talaga sincere sa pakikipagrelasyon sa Pop Princess. Nagdududa ang ilan sa tunay niyang motibo.

“I’d like to explain myself. Because, in opportunities like this, tomorrow, the next day, people will say, ‘Ah, ginagamit na naman.’ You know, in a press con, these things really happen, and it’s a press con, so it’s natural that you talk about these things,” ang paliwanag ni Matteo.

Proud na proud naman ang binata sa bago niyang pelikula, ang “The Ghost Bride” mula sa Star Cinema na idinirek ni Chito Roño. Inamin ng aktor na talagang natakot siya nu’ng unang araw ng shooting nila dahil alam niyang “terror” ang kanilang direktor.

Pero sabi ng binata, hindi siya nagkamali na tanggapin ang proyekto dahil napakarami niyang natutunan mula kay direk Chito at naniniwala siya na magugustuhan ng mga tao ang kanilang pelikula lalo na ng mahihilig sa katatakutan.