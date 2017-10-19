Jeepney modernization sa MM muna ipapatupad By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sa Metro Manila sisimulan ang tinututulang jeepney modernization program at tatlong ruta ang target ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board na gamitan ng mga makabagong jeepney.

Ito ang nabatid sa pagdinig ng House committee on transportation kahapon kung saan nadismaya ang ilang solon dahil hindi sumipot si Transportation Sec. Art Tugade.

Nagtanong si Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate kung kailan talaga ipatutupad ang modernization program. “Kailan ba talaga ninyo sisimulan ang programang ito? Hindi pwedeng sabihin na very vague yung timeline.”

Sagot naman ni LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra ang pilot testing ng modern jeepney ay gagawin sa tatlong ruta— sa Taguig, Pateros at Pasay City patungong Senado bago matapos ang taon.

Hindi naman masabi ni Delgra ang timeline kung kailan ipatutupad ang programa sa buong bansa.

Nagpahayag naman ng pagkadismaya ang ilang kongresista sa dami ng mga katanungan na hindi tuwirang masagot ng mga opisyal ng mga dumalong opisyal ng Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office at LTFRB.

Sinabi ng chairman ng komite na si Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento na mayroong mga kongresista na ipinagpaliban ang kanilang ibang gagawin para lamang makadalo sa pagdinig kaya dapat ay pahalagahan din ni Tugade ang isang importanteng hearing katulad nito.

Nabatid na nagdiriwang ng kanyang kaarawan si Sarmiento kahapon.

Ayon naman kay Delgra si Tugade ay mayroong naunang commitment sa ilang diplomat para pag-usapan ang isyu ng transportation sector kaya hindi ito nakadalo.

Ayon kay Transportation Assistant Sec. Mark de Leon may isinasagawang pag-aaral upang malaman kung kulang o sobra ang mga sasakyan sa iba’t ibang ruta. Inaasahan umano nila na matatapos ang pag-aaral bago ang susunod na buwan.

“The Route Rationalization study will say ilan ang units na kailangan sa bawat ruta,” ani de Leon. “In any case we’ve talked to TESDA, DOLE, and DSWD for the social support mechanisms. We have already done several meetings with these agencies to provide support for these drivers/ operators that will be possibly affected by these programs.”

Umaalma ang PISTON sa plano ng gobyerno dahil ang makikinabang lamang umano rito ay ang mga gumagawa ng mga modernong jeepney.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.