Heart kinampihan si Valeen kontra mga bashers By Jun Nardo Bandera

DINEPENSAHAN ni Heart Evangelista ang co-star niyang si Valeen Montenegro minsang ibinahagi ng huli ang engkuwentro niya sa isang netizen na nagpadala ng hate message sa kanya. Magkatunggali man sina Heart at Valeen sa puso ni Jung Ho (Alexander Lee) sa seryeng My Korean Jagiya, good friends ng turingan nila sa isa’t isa. Inihayag ni Heart ang depensa kay Valeen sa kanyang Twitter. “Valeen is an amazing actress!” tweet ng Kapuso drama actress. Dagdag niya mahalaga ang character ni Valeen sa kuwento para abangan ng manonood. Natuwa naman ang ilang fans sa pagtatanggol ni Heart kay Valeen dahil patunay raw ito ng friendship at pagkakaisa ng buong cast na malaking factor para ma-maintain ang mataas na rating ng GMA series.

