Maine, Alden tutulong sa Mga kabataan para labanan ang depresyon By Jun Nardo Bandera

SUPORTADO ng mga international authors ang book ni Maine Mendoza na “Yup I Am That Girl” na magkakaroon ng book launch sa Oct. 26, sa Trinoma Mall sa Q.C. Pinaalalahanan ni Meng sa kanyang Facebook account na ang registration sa event ay strictly 1 p.m. Inilabas ng best-selling authors na sina Lang Leav at Michael Faudet sa kani-kanilang Twitter account ang suporta sa bagong project ng Phenomenal Star. Pinadala kina Leav at Faudet ni @sassymeng ang cover ng libro ni Meng para magpatulong sa promo ng book, “Wow, I love the cover! Please save me a copy @nbsalert,” tweet ng author. Ang latest book ni Lang ay “Sad Girls.” “How exciting! I know Maine has such a passion for writing and it’s wonderful she s sharing her words with us,” reply naman ni Michael. Siya ang may akda ng best-selling “Dirty Pretty Things.” Komo next week pa ang book launching and signing, sanib-puwersang muli ang AlDub Nation para panoorin ang telemovie nilang Love Is… ngayong Sabado sa Eat Bulaga. Tatalakayin nito ang napapanahong topic na clinical depression ayon sa post ng co-star nina Meng at Alden Richards na si Shamaine Centenera Buencamino. Siguradong makakatulong ito sa mga kabataan ngayon para makaiwas sa depresyon.

