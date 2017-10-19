Bagyo lalabas sa Linggo

Sa Linggo inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Paolo. Sa Linggo inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Paolo. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang bagyo ay umuusad sa bilis na 15 kilometro bawat oras pahilaga-hilagang kanluran. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 120 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pabugsong 145 kilometro bawat oras. Kahapon ang bagyo ay nasa layong 945 kilometro sa silangan ng Infanta, Quezon. Ngayong umaga ito ay inaasahang nasa layong 845 kilometro sa silangan ng Tuguegarao City. Sa Sabado ito ay inaasahang nasa layong 830 kilometro sa silangan ng Basco, Batanes. Nananatili naman sa Puerto Princesa City ang low pressure area. Ang LPA at ang dulong bahagi ng bagyo ay magdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa Palawan, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula at Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

