MRT3 nasira ulit

Muling nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit 3 kaninang umaga. Muling nasira ang tren ng Metro Rail Transit 3 kaninang umaga. Nasira ang tren ng MRT alas-6:21 ng umaga at pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Quezon Avenue station south bound, ayon sa service status ng MRT 3. Ito na ang ikatlong sunod na araw na nasira ang tren ng MRT. Noong Miyerkules ay apat na beses nasira ang MRT. Una alas-5:22 ng umaga na nasundan ng 8:20 ng umaga. Alas-3:16 ng umaga ng masira ang signaling/track system kaya na-delay ang dating ng mga tren. Nasira ito muli alas-10:12 ng gabi. Noong Martes ay dalawang beses namang nasira ang tren, alas-11:06 ng umaga at alas-3:56 ng hapon.

