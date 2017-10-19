Pinoy lumakas magkape, suplay kumokonti

Lumalakas magkape ang mga Pinoy kaya kailangan pang mag-angkat ng kape ng bansa para matugunan ito.

Kaya nais ni House deputy speaker Sharon Garin na palakasin ang produksyon ng kape sa bansa.

Ayon kay Garin apat na klase ng kape ang itinatanim sa bansa— ang Arabica, Liberia (Barako), Excels at Robusta, na angkop sa klima ng bansa.

Taun-taon ay umaabot sa 37,000 metriko tonelada ng kape ang inaani sa 117,454 hektaryang taniman. Pero bumaba umano ang produksyon ng 3.5 porsyento sa nakaraang 10 taon, ayon sa datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority.

Ang sanhi umano ng pagbaba ng produksyon ay ang paghina ng pagbunga ng mga puno at hindi magandang paraan ng pagtatanim.

Ayon naman sa International Coffee Organization ang pag-inom ng kape sa bansa ay tumaas ng 8.8 porsyento mula 2014 hanggang 2015.

“For being a nation filled with coffee drinkers, it is saddening to know that the coffee industry from coffee growers, processors and traders, is in such a sorry state,” ani Garin. “Filipinos have shifted from being moderate to heavy coffee drinkers.”

Sa datos ng Department of Trade and Industry, ang Pilipinas ang ika-apat dati na pinakamalaking exporter ng kape at umaabot sa 70,000 tonelada ang ipinapadala nito sa ibang bansa. Pero noong 2002, bumaba ang produksyon nito sa 23,000 tonelada.

“Our local supply cannot fulfill the local demand and we have to import coffee just to meet it,” ani Garin.

Sa 65,000 metriko tonelada ng kape na nauubos ng bansa kada taon, 30,000 ang galing sa lokal na suplay at ang iba ay inaangkat mula sa Indonesia at Vietnam.

Nais ni Garin na itayo ang National Coffee Board sa pamamagitan ng Coffee Industry Development bill na siyang magbabantay at gagawa ng mga programa upang mapalakas ang industriya ng kape.