Ang Girlfriend na ba ang Makakatuluyan?

Sulat mula kay Archie ng Talipapa, Novaliches, Quezon City

Dear Sir Greenfield,

May girlfriend po ako sa ngayon na tawagin na lang nating Lyn, na isinilang noong February 2, 1992 at June 7, 1991 naman ang birthday ko. Almost two years na po ang relasyon namin, at sa ngayon ay balak na naming magpakasal dahil may konti na kaming ipon. Kaya gusto naming malaman kung compatible po ba kami at kami na po ba ang magkakatuluyan? At maganda po bang magpakasal sa susunod na taong 2018? At kung sakaling kami na ang nagkatuluyan, habang buhay na po bang magiging maligaya ang itatayo naming pamilya?

Umaasa,

Archie ng Quezon City

Solusyon/Analysis:

Cartomancy:

Nine of Diamonds, Jack of Clubs at Queen of Diamonds ang lumabas (Illustration1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing hindi sa taong 2018, magandang magpakasal, kundi sa taong 2019, kung saan, sa sandaling sa nasabing panahon kayo ikinasal, tiyak ang magaganap, ang itatayo nyong pamilya ay mabilis na uunlad hanggang sa tuloy-tuloy na yumaman.

Palmistry:

Kapansin-pansin ang kaisa-isang malinaw na Marriage Line (Illustration 1. arrow 1.) sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin kung sino ang unang magiging girlfriend mo ng totohanan at seryoso, tiyak ang magaganap, siya na ang makakatuluyan mo at makakasama sa pagbuo ng isang maligaya at pang habang buhay na pamilya.

Itutuloy…