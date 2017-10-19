Kaya baliw na baliw: John Lloyd ginayuma raw ni Ellen, puro sariwa ang pinakakain

OF all the girls romantically linked to John Lloyd Cruz, it is Ellen Adarna who hugged the limelight the most.
This prompted one to ask, in one popular website, that is, “Ano kayang pinakain ni adarna kay jlc at ganun na lang pagka inlove sa kanya?”
Another fan said, “My hubby asked me the same question, ano daw kaya pinapakain ni Ellen. LOL eh siguro mga sariwang pagkain. LOL.”
The answers were mix.
“She is just being herself. That’s the key,” offered one guy.
“Gayuma?” say ng isa pang fan.
“Oh baka naman good ang appetite ni girl, kain ng kain. Hahahaha! Maganda, sexy, mayaman…San kapa!” said another fan.
“Actually malungkot sila dahil isang ellen ang tumalo sa kanila, nagtataka sila kung ano meron si ellen na wala sa kanila,” observed one supporter.
“I think JLC has finally found his match. Grabe pagka-in love nila. Sinibasib ng halik,” opined one guy.
“I am happy for you John Lloyd!! You make us kilig and iyak sa lahat ng movies mo. Now it is time you make yourself kilig and happy rin,” say naman ng isang fan ng actor.
To which another fan agreed and said, “Ako rin very happy for him. We are quick to forget how his movies made us smile, cry, and learn a lot of things. super effective actor talaga sya. and it’s high time he lives his life the way he wants to.
“Hindi ako hypocrite to judge him kahit pa umiinom siya. lahat naman tayo naglalasing din minsan. he has proven himself. choice nya magretire. choice nya mainlove at tumodo. we should just respect that if we cannot all be happy for him.”
