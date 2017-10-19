Sey mo Joshua, dream house ni Julia itatayo na By Jun Nardo Bandera



SINISIMULAN na ang construction ng bagong bahay ni Julia Barretto. Ipinagmalaki ng ina niyang si Marjorie ang achievement ng anak sa picture na pinost niya sa kanyang Instagram (@marjbarretto) na nasa harap ang anak ng construction site ng bahay na pinagagawa. “Julia’s home construction has started. Thank you Lord for answering her prayers,” caption ni Marjorie. Sa IG naman ni Julia (@juliabarretto), may pasilip siya ng malaking lote na titirikan ng bagong bahay, “My future home is now under construction. TY, G for another answered prayer. This is so surreal to me.” Komento ng isa niyang follower, after ng bahay, isusunod namam niya ang future nila ng kanyang ka-loveteam na si Joshua Garcia, “Then a happy family na dyan na sila magkaanak.” – @jaymyan01.

