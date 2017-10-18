NAIA inalis sa worst list Radyo Inquirer

TINANGGAL ang Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) sa listahan ng “Asia’s worst air terminals” ng travel website na Sleeping in Airports. Apat namang airports—Iloilo International Airport (rank 12), Mactan-Cebu International Airport (rank 13), Davao Francisco Bangoy International Airport (rank 17) at Clark International Airport (rank 22)–ang napabilang sa “Asia’s 25 best for 2017.” Nangunguna naman sa listahan ang Changi International Airport ng Singapore, Seoul Incheon International Airport sa South Korea, Tokyo Haneda International Airport sa Japan, Hong Kong International Airport sa Hong Kong at ang Tokyo Narita International Airport sa Japan.

Noong nakaraang taon, pang-lima ang Pilipinas sa worst terminal sa Asya dahil sa isyu ng “tanim bala,” power outages, air-conditioning problems at kawalan ng sapat na upuan.

Ang limang worst airports sa kasalukuyan ay ang Tashkent International Airport sa Uzbekistan, Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport sa Nepal, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport sa China, Islamabad Benazir Bhutto International Airport sa Pakistan at Beijing Capital International Airport sa China.

