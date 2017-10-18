LPA sasanib sa bagyong Paolo By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Posibleng sumanib ang low pressure area sa bagyong Paolo. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration binabantayan nila kung hihigupin ng bagyo ang LPA na halos hindi gumagalaw sa Palawan area. Sa inilabas na advisory ng PAGASA, ang bagyo ay nasa layong 910 kilometro sa silangan ng Legaspi City, Albay. May hangin ito na umaabot sa 120 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pabugsong hanggang 145 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ang bagyo ng 16 kilometro bawat oras pahilaga-hilagang kanluran. Ang bagyo ay magdadala ng pag-ulan sa Bicol region, Eastern Visayas at Caraga region. Sa Linggo pa inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyo. Ang LPA naman ay nasa layong 335 kilometro sa kanluran ng Puerto Princesa City.

