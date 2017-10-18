NBI kinasuhan ng rebelyon ang isang babae dahil sa pagsusulong ng terorismo sa internet

KINASUHAN ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang isang babae na inakusahan na ginagamit ang internet at social media para isulong ang terorismo sa Pilipinas. Sinampahan ng NBI ng 14 counts ng inciting to rebellion si Karen Aizha Hamidon, 36, dahil sa paglabag sa Article 318 ng Revised Penal Code at section 6 ng R.A. 10175 o Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Si Hamidon ang misis ng napatay na lider ng teroristang si Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, at dating misis ng isa pang teroristang Singaporean na si Muhammad Shamin Mohammed Sidek, na may kaugnayan sa Islamic State.

Naaresto si Hamidon noong Oktubre 11, 2017, sa kanyang bahay sa Taguig City ng mga operatiba ng NBI Counter Terrorism Division (NBI-CTD).

Sa isang press conference sinabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na posible ring kasuhan si Hamidon matapos makipagkuntsabahan sa kanyang mga dating asawa para maghasik ng terorismo sa Pilipinas, partikular sa Marawi City.

“I believe that although she was not fighting, maybe ISIS or Maute group in Marawi, the action of the subject clearly denote that she was in conspiracy with the rebels. So in my opinion she should be charged not only of inciting to rebellion but of the crime of rebellion itself,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Nakakulong si Hamidon sa NBI Custodial Center sa Maynila.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.