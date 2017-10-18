Miriam College binulabog ng bomb threat INQUIRER.net

BINULABOG ng bomb threat ang Miriam College sa Quezon City, bagamat nag-negatibo naman ito, ayon kay Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

Sinabi ni Eleazar na sinuyod ng mga miyembro ng Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) ang palibot ng paaralan, bagamat naging negatibo naman ang resulta.

“EOD paneling ended at 8 a.m. No IED found,” dagdag ni Eleazar.

Idinagdag ni Eleazar na hiningi ng Miriam College ang tulong ng pulisya noong Martes ng gabi matapos makatanggap ng text message kaugnay ng bomb threat.

Sinuspinde ang klase at trabaho sa Miriam College dahil sa panggayari.

