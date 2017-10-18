LRMC wagi sa Asia CEO Awards for leadership excellence

ITINANGHAL ang rail operator na Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) bilang 2017 Executive Leadership Team of the Asia CEO Awards sa harap naman ng pagbabagong isinagawa sa Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1).

Sa isang seremonya na isinagawa sa Manila Marriott Hotel, pinarangalan ang management team ng LRMC ng Executive Leadership Team of the Year, samantalang kabilang naman si LRMC president at CEO Rogelio Singson sa mga finalist para sa Global Filipino Executive of the Year.

Nauna nang sinabi ng awards organizer na Chalré Associates na tumanggap ang audit firm na PricewaterhouseCoopers ng mahigit 320 entries para sa 15 categories.

Ipinagkaloob ang parangal sa LRMC matapos naman ang ipinatupad nitong pagbabago sa 32-taong kasaysayan ng pinakamatandang light rail system sa Maynila.

Kabilang sa mga inisyatiba ng management team ay ang kaligtasan at kalinisan ng mga station, karagdagang mga tren at biyahe, at pagpapalawig ng oras ng operasyon ng tren.

Dahil dito, nabawasan ang minutong ipinaghihintay ng mga pasahero, mas maraming mga pasaherong napagsisilbihan, mas nasisiyahang mga kostumer at dalawang ISO certification dahil sa quality management at environmental management.

Ang taunang Asia CEO Awards ay ang pinakamalaking business awards sa Pilipinas na naglalayong i-promote ang ASEAN region bilang premyadong business destination sa buong bansa. Kabilang sa mga dati nang nanalo ng Executive Leadership Team ay ang Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Clark Development Corporation at SM Prime Holdings.