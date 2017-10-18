Quantcast

MRT3 2 beses na nagkaaberya ngayong umaga

By

3:26 pm | Wednesday, October 18th, 2017

    Dalawang beses nasira ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong umaga.
    Ayon sa Service Status ng MRT 3, unang nasira ang tren ng MRT alas-5:22 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Boni station south bound dahil sa technical problem.
    Muling nasira ang isang tren ng MRT alas-8:20 ng umaga ay pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Shaw Boulevard station south bound.
    Ito na ang ikalawang sunod na araw na nasira ang tren ng MRT habang bumibiyahe.

