MRT3 2 beses na nagkaaberya ngayong umaga By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dalawang beses nasira ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong umaga. Dalawang beses nasira ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong umaga. Ayon sa Service Status ng MRT 3, unang nasira ang tren ng MRT alas-5:22 ng umaga. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Boni station south bound dahil sa technical problem. Muling nasira ang isang tren ng MRT alas-8:20 ng umaga ay pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Shaw Boulevard station south bound. Ito na ang ikalawang sunod na araw na nasira ang tren ng MRT habang bumibiyahe.

